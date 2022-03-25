Fans of KGF 2 to create promotional hoardings under “Fandom” campaign

Mumbai, March 25th, 2022: Hombale Films, one of India’s premier film production companies, has initiated a unique promotional contest, the Fandom campaign, for the upcoming action saga “KGF: Chapter 2”. In a first of its kind promotional campaign, it has invited fans to share their artworks for the movie hoardings. The winning entry will be used for the promotion of the movie in hoardings across the country.

Hombale Films is setting a new benchmark in movie promotion for KGF 2, which is a reflection of the magnitude of the movie. This also underlines the significance of the fans, who have made this movie a cult and as a gesture of appreciation, Hombale Films has invited them to become an integral part of the movie. Fans over 82 countries in the world will participate in this campaign.

Registration has opened for the contest and the last date for submitting entries is March 30, 2022. Fans can enter the contest by registering at hombalefilms.com/promotions/kgffanboard/.

The fandom campaign is up and running and within 12 hours over 2 lakh people have visited the website. There have been over 18,000 sign-ups from over 80s countries till noon today.

Speaking on the contest, Vijay Kirgandur, Founder of Hombale Films, said: “The enigmatic Rocky continues to rule the hearts of fans and the second chapter of KGF is expected to propel this to the zenith of stardom. At Hombale Films, we believe that fans deserve to be even closer to the movie and Rocky since the success belongs to them as much as us. This contest is a tribute to fans of the film and an effort to bring them even closer with an intimate involvement. They will play an integral part in the movie promotion.”

The first song of the most anticipated film of the year, titled “Toofan”, Rocky’s anthem was recently launched and marked the beginning of a month-long countdown to this highly anticipated action saga. It amassed a staggering 26 million views in 24 hours, creating a new record in Indian cinema.

The period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films is set to release nationwide on 14th April 2022. The film will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects of the industry over the next two years. Hombale Films is also the producer of their third pan-India movie with Prabhas titled ‘Salaar’. Prashant Neel, one of the most sought-after directors and who created a bang in Indian cinema with the massive hit “KGF-Chapter 1” will be directing the movie.