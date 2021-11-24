Fashion Choreographer Shamkhan to choreograph a model web series

Sham Khan a Delhi-based Fashion choreographer will soon be seen choreographing a web series that will be on models. He has directed shows all across the country and is also the official choreographer of the top beauty pageants like Miss India Earth, Miss India International, Miss Multinational, Miss Teen India, and Miss Teen International. The choreographer has also directed many other pageant shows of other states and countries along with the shows for famous designers of the country like Anju Modi, Narendra Kumar, wendrell rodriks, Swapnil Shinde, Sanjukta Dutta, Rina Dhaka, and more.

Shamkhan studied to be a mechanical engineer, while talking about studies and work he stated “I studied engineering in Punjab and modeling happened but after a point I realised I am keener on another aspect of the industry and from there I explored being Fashion choreographer, Model Groomer, Pageant Trainer, and fashion choreograp