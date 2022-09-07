Fastway Transmissions Launches New Android Tv Set Top Box Featuring Dolby Vision & Dolby Audio For Next Level Entertainment Experience

one of the biggest cable network providers in India, today launched a Dolby Vision® & Dolby AudioTM enabled Android TV-based Hybrid & OTT Set Top Box FW+ Ultra 4K STB, with plans starting at just Rs 699. Powered by Netplus Broadband, the internet arm of Fastway transmissions, the Set Top Box will be preloaded with a bundled plan that offers access to UHD content India, September 7, 2022: Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd. a subsidiary of the Jujhar group and is affordably priced. The bundle plans will include access to unlimited internet, Premium OTT content, and free voice calls. The hybrid cable box can also be used to pair the linear TV with Play services in HDR quality.

The Fastway STB provides users with access to Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play through direct links and a remote with a single click. The STB is equipped with a slew of features, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, HDMI 2.1, Dual Band, Bluetooth, USB3.0, Micro SDXC (expandable up to 1TB), and a built-in Chromecast.

According to a report, the worldwide Set-Top box market is anticipated to increase at an annual growth (CAGR) of more than 4% in terms of volume from 2021 to 2028. Rising internet and broadband penetration, as well as increased preference for High-Definition channels and On-Demand video services in 4K HDR, are expected to drive this market growth.

The consumers of today are seeking premium entertainment experiences. To cater to this evolved demand and to ensure utmost customer delight, the Set-Top box comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio for an incredible audio-visual experience. Be mesmerized by the next-level HDR of Dolby Vision. With ultra vivid colors, sharper contrast, and richer details, Dolby Vision unlocks the full potential of HDR, giving you dynamic picture quality that brings entertainment to life. At the same time, movies, TV shows, sports, and music gets even better when you hear it in Dolby Audio. Its crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, great detail, and realistic surround sound effects all come together to dial up the impact of your favorite scenes and events. Dolby Audio works in the background, intelligently pairing each piece of content to your entertainment setup to deliver higher-quality sound. So, take your entertainment to the next level when you stream your favorite shows and the best movies in Dolby.

Commenting on the launch, S. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Jujhar Group said, “This is a very significant step towards delivering comprehensive services to our existing as well as potential user base. With the launch of this exciting new product with Dolby Vision & Dolby Audio technology, we want to target a substantial share of users in Tier 1 and Tier 2 regions of the country. The subscribers will be able to enjoy the ultra-smart Hub with an easy to use interface through play store services. Further, the users can also customize their smart box using the apps that can be downloaded from the play store”.

“As Android TV grows in popularity, the number of monthly active users is on a significant rise, indicating an increase in popularity and trust for the company. We are looking forward to utilizing our extensive broadband and cable network experience for delivering a premium OTT viewing experience”, he adds.

Karan Grover, Sr. Director – Commercial Partnerships, India Middle East & Africa, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Fastway Transmissions to deliver premium entertainment experience to consumers across streaming & cable networks. At Dolby, it is our constant pursuit to elevate the audio-visual entertainment quotient for our audience and make sure they are immersed completely in a life-like experience. Fastway subscribers will be able to experience their favorite entertainment like never before in Dolby Vision & Dolby Audio with Fastway’s new Set-Top boxes”.