Femina’s February 2023 issue spotlights Tabu

India, 14th February 2023: Tabu needs no introduction. The Ruk Ruk actor has fascinated the entire nation with her mesmerizing performances across decades with movies such as Golmaal Again, The Namesake, Astitva, Cheeni Kum, and many more. In the February 2023 issue of Femina, the actress opens up about her work, her philosophy for living, her passion for solo trips, and a lot more.

Sharing her experience from the ’90s era, Tabu says, “I have been a part of a style of working where we were working on three films a day, about 12 films in a year. That entire concept of taking time to get into a character and taking time to get out of a character, I have no knowledge or idea of it… I just want to know that, whenever I get into it, whatever we achieve on set, is efficient. We can’t decode that.”

Talking about patience, she shares, “I don’t know if it’s the industry, but I know I have always been a patient person. (But) I know I am impatient with a few things. I’m extremely impatient when it comes to being on time. I can’t just stroll onto the set or into the vanity van. If my intention is to be on time everywhere, whether it is at the airport or a shoot, then I’m very impatient, you know? I don’t want to be late. Ever. Ever.”

Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief of Femina, says, “Inherently graceful and immensely strong, Tabu is the epitome of beauty and talent. We are privileged in this issue to explore her journey as an actor and the growth that she has accomplished in her personal and professional life.”

Grab the latest issue of Femina – out on stands and online now – to find out a little more about the enigmatic Tabu.