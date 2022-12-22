Filling homes with Action and Drama, Colors Tamil presents the World Television Premiere of Buffoon, this Christmas

Mumbai, 22 December 2022: As Christmas is around the corner, Colors Tamil, Viacom18’s Tamil Entertainment channel is all set to make the festive season all the more exciting with the World Television Premiere of Buffoon. Featuring Actor Vaibhav and Actor Anagha in lead roles, the gripping crime thriller will add hues of entertainment and elements of thrill with the background scores of renowned music director Santhosh Narayanan. With special partners Sree Kumaran Thanga Maligaiyin Bangle Mela, Buffoon will telecast this Sunday, December 25th at 2:00 pm. Tune into Colors Tamil, to witness greed, and power politics come to the forefront.

Directed by debutante Ashok Veerappan, the film features Actor Aadukalam Naren, Actor Aathankudi Ilaiyaraja and Actor Joju George as the supporting cast with popular director Karthik Subbaraj having produced the film. Exploring nuances of middle-class struggles, the world of drugs, and street plays amidst romance, Buffoon is a packaged entertainer for audiences this weekend

Set in the coastal backgrounds of Tamil Nadu, the movie revolves around the life of Kumaran (Actor Vaibhav) a street play artist who is popular for his comical antics. However, displeased with his income, he leaves his life as a street play artist to look for a different career abroad. He soon takes up a job as a driver, but soon ends up in trouble as he learns that the vehicle he is driving, is used to illegally transport drugs. The police soon nab him and his friend Muthaiya (Actor Aathankudi Ilaiyaraja). How Kumaran escapes and proves his innocence with criminals, and politicians behind his back will definitely keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Commenting on the occasion, Director Ashok Veerappan said, “Initially looking at the poster one would think that the film revolves around the comedy genre but in the true sense, it is an action-crime thriller, and that exactly was my intent. The idea was to offer the audiences a concept in my debut film that they would never have expected besides also showcasing my thoughts on the evils in society in today’s world. The title of the film was also kept relatable since all of us at one point in time, would have taken decisions that we would have regretted later, like the character in the film. With the World Television Premiere in Colors Tamil, I am glad that more of the masses would see our and appreciate our vision towards Buffoon more than ever.” Adding to this Actor Vaibhav said, “I agreed to be a part of Buffoon since the concept of the film was different and I got to experiment with my looks. In the film, it was my first attempt at being a street artist. Playing such an authentic character was challenging. Aathankudi Ilaiyaraja, a seasoned Therukoothu performer himself, has a significant role in the movie and was an excellent support to me. We went for a realistic portrayal with a few cinematic elements to make it a great viewing experience for the cinema audience, and I also watched a lot of videos, and recordings and trained in the art form, to adapt to the authenticity. I am happy that the film will get to reach a lot more people with its World Television Premiere on Colors Tamil.”

Grab a tub of popcorn and get seated with your families to watch the World Television Premiere of Buffoon, this Christmas, December 25th, Sunday at 2:00 pm only on Colors Tamil.

Pic source: Kaizzen