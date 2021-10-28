First Miss India 2021: Get To Know The Bedazzling Jury!

The much-awaited day has finally arrived with the announcement of the jury of the First Miss India. This event organised by The First India is being held under the able guidance of Jagdeesh Chandra with the finale to be held in Goa on October 30. Before the finale, several auditions were conducted in the major cities of India in which hundreds of girls participated, but only 46 finalists made their way to the Goa finale. Now, these finalists will undergo a mentorship program followed by a finale in the three day event to be held in Goa. The finale will see judgements from industry experts namely Hina Khan (actress), Dabboo Ratnani (Ace Photographer), Ken Ferns (Designer), Deepti Gujaral (Actress), Anita Hada (Editor, The First India)

Know the Judges:

Hina Khan, actress with appearances in Hindi television and films. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner up in both.

Dabboo Ratnani is a leading Indian model photographer, mostly known for his annual calendar which has become a highly notable showbiz event in India since its first publication in 1999. The calendar is compared to the Kingfisher Calendar as a pioneer of the genre of sensational calendars. He was the cover photographer for the first issue of the Indian edition of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In 2006, he was on the jury for the Miss India contest. A name that is synonymous with excellence & creativity. For over a decade, Dabboo Ratnani has continued to master the art of photography. From personality portraits and advertising campaigns to fashion and magazine layouts, Dabboo has developed and showcased a discriminating and unique style.

Deepti Gujral is an Indian Actress, VJ, and a well-known model. She also has successfully hosted popular MTV shows. She began her journey with modelling and rose to fame when

she appeared on the famous Kingfisher Calendar. She is considered one of the hottest models from India and has also endorsed multiple renowned brands via print media as well as Television Advertisements.

Ken Ferns, a confident designer who believes in constructing his own pieces of creativity. He pursued his graduation in designing from L.S Raheja College in Mumbai. He further launched his label, ‘Ken Ferns’ at the India Resort Fashion Week, Goa, in 2010.

Anita Hada, a dynamic personality in the field of media, currently heads The First India Newspaper as the editor and looks after its national publications in Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad & Jaipur. With years of experience of hosting several shows, conducting events & being the confident face of Indian media, she will look forward to judging the finalists in a lot many aspects.