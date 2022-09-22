Freshers Orientation – SHUBHARAMBHAM hosted at Shiv Nadar University Chennai for 2022-23 Batch

Chennai, September 22, 2022: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by the Shiv Nadar Foundation today extended a hearty welcome to their ‘Second batch’ of students through the inauguration of the orientation program ‘Shubharambham’22’. Shiv Nadar University Chennai is the first state private University legislated by state Govt of Tamil Nadu after 90 years (since the Annamalai University Act in 1928), upon the passing of the Shiv Nadar University Act, 2018. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation joined the ceremony and addressed the students. The orientation program was inaugurated by Mr. R. Srinivasan, Chancellor, Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, Pro-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, and Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai at the Justice Pratap Singh auditorium, SNU Chennai campus.

Students were addressed by Lt. Esan, Commander, Voluntary Disaster Rescue Squad who shared his learnings of working in a role that is the epitome of self-guided and selfless service. Mr S.E. Kannan, Former Director, Safety Research Institute of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board addressed students and shared his experience of a research-oriented career.

Welcoming the students Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, Pro-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai said “What makes you stand out from the crowd is the holistic development because of the opportunities provided by the University. Which includes academics, research, sports and being social conscience humans “. She summarizes saying “Shiv Nadar University Chennai is poised to become a global university focused on innovation, research, creativity and aimed at moulding future leaders.”

The founding Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai, Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya said, “We at Shiv Nadar University Chennai are committed to impart quality education and produce industry-ready manpower for our nation through innovative ways. To create a globally renowned institution of excellence committed to nurturing the future leaders of India the university will not leave any stone unturned.” He concluded his address with one last thought to the students, “There is absolutely no substitute for hard work.”

The orientation program also allowed the students from the new batch to showcase their talents during the Talent Show. Further, they also received an opportunity to familiarize themselves with various faculty members across departments.

The founding batch students are currently pursuing undergraduate degrees in four specialized programs in the schools of Engineering and Commerce and Management. This year, the university has introduced two more programs, one in the School of Engineering (B.Tech in CSE with a focus on Cyber Security) and the other one in the School of Science and Humanities (B.Sc Economics (Data Science)).

From left:

Student Representative from First Year, Dr. Sujatha, Associate Professor, Mathematics, Prof. N. Nallusamy, Registrar, Prof S K Bhattacharyya- Vice Chancellor, Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, Pro-Chancellor