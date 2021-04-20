Fun2 App unveils New Features to Engage Creators in Immersive Experience

New Delhi: Fun2 App, a short video application for sports and entertainment lovers, is all set to take the social media experience to another level with the unveiling of its new features such as a green room, music library, face filters, and more. The overhauling of the look, feel and features of the app is to enable creators to indulge in an immersive experience and create content to express themselves and their passion for sports.

On the revamping of the Fun2 App, Kewal Kapoor, Consultant Global Advisor & Creative Strategist, Fun2 App, said, “We are really excited to give our user something unique and engaging to play around with. Our focus is to make the experience more immersive while bringing the focus to sports. With the new features, we expect an increase in the number of users especially sport lovers”.

Fun2 App is a one-of-a-kind smartphone application redesigned to foster an entertainment platform for sports lovers.

Sidharth Rao, CTO based out of California said “you will soon see first India centric application that is globally competitive and uniquely different. He added, thing such as green room concept has never ever been used in short video application “