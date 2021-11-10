Genelia joins the most viewed reels club on Instagram with over 100m views on a single reel

The short-form video content feature on Instagram has kept us all hooked, with our favourite celebrities creating some unique videos, keeping their audiences entertained. Known for her fun, adorable and relatable content, Genelia Deshmukh has been brightening up Instagram. Her recent reel that showcases a moment at the gym ‘when your earphone plays your favourite music’, left people in a fit of giggles and garnered over 100 million views in less than two weeks.

On achieving the milestone, one of the firsts among celebrities in India, the actress expressed her excitement by posting another gym reel yesterday. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh have been entertaining their fans with their cute and funny reels throughout the lockdown. Their amazing chemistry and talent have been adored by the fans widely.