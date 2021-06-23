Get ready for a Covid-free India as Network18 and Federal Bank drop the motivational Sanjeevani Anthem ‘#TikaLagayaKya’

National: Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate, and Federal Bank have showcased cause above self and a sense of purpose towards creating awareness about vaccination in the country. Their nine-month campaign – Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life, that sees actor and activist Sonu Sood as its campaign ambassador, has played an instrumental role in becoming a people’s movement by reaching out to them and dispelling myths about vaccine hesitancy. Amplifying its underlying message to one and all, on 21st June, the day that sees the commencement of a nationwide free vaccination drive for all adults as well as celebrating World Yoga Day, the purpose-led campaign launched its anthem ‘#TikaLagayaKya’ across all Network18 channels and its digital platforms.

Composed by Shankar Mahadevan, who has also sung the song alongside his sons Shivam & Siddharth and Harshdeep Kaur, the track, penned by Tanishq Nabar, is an earnest appeal to people to get immunized. The three-minute anthem brings a ray of positivity by showing frontline warriors along with citizens across all age groups singing “Jab apni baari aaye, tika laga” (Get vaccinated when it’s your turn.) Making the day all the more engaging for its audience, the anthem launch event featured Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, campaign ambassador Sonu Sood, Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank Ltd and Ajith KK, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank along with song composers Shankar Mahadevan along with his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, singer Harshdeep Kaur, and lyricist Tanishk Nabar. Each one of them lent their support to the campaign by lauding its tremendous impact across the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking on the anthem, Sonu Sood, who also stars in the video, said, “The campaign is very close to my heart as it encourages the people of the country to get vaccinated to win our fight against the deadly coronavirus. It is our responsibility to not only create awareness regarding vaccination and immunisation but also make sure that everyone gets their vaccine doses. I have seen how the pandemic has affected people up close and personal and I feel that in such trying times, we all must come together and work towards improving the health of the society. I am grateful that News18 and the Federal Bank have come up with this initiative and I would like to take this opportunity to request every citizen to take the vaccine. And, I also hope that our Sanjeevani anthem will encourage people to shed their misconceptions around the vaccine.”

Anthem composer Shankar Mahadevan adds, “As a responsible citizen, it is my privilege to be a part of an initiative that is driving the national cause for mass vaccination; in our ongoing battle against the Pandemic. The crisis has turned our socio-economic infrastructure upside and down. And, it’s really up to each one of us to do our bit to create awareness, encourage positive action, and ensure we get back to normalcy. And, that’s the thought behind creating this anthem – to drive awareness at the grassroots level and encourage more people to get vaccinated. If we can get that critical message across through the medium of music as a force for change; then nothing like it. The initial overwhelming response to this anthem has been very heartening and I sincerely hope that it adds further momentum to the vaccination cause.”

Talking about her experience while singing the song, singer Harshdeep Kaur shared, “I feel humbled to be a part of an initiative that actually stands for action towards mass vaccination to contain and combat this deadly Pandemic. An initiative that doesn’t just rely on idealistic words or flashy social media campaigns; but is committed to driving on ground awareness and genuine action as a responsible citizen across the length and breadth of the nation. When Shankar Sir called me with the concept of this anthem and what it would mean to the people, I didn’t think twice. The fact that music is the ultimate equaliser and conveys such an important message in the most repeatable manner; makes this all the more special. The positive vibe and energy of the track and deep meaning behind the lyrics will resonate with audiences. In fact, it filled me with optimism and vigor while I sang it and I hope that it encourages more citizens to take the vaccination drive seriously. For at this time, there are few things that are more patriotic than safeguarding yourself and those around you.”

Shedding light on the thought process while penning down the impactful lyrics, song-writer Tanishk Nabar said, “As a lyricist, the biggest satisfaction for me is when I get to make a positive change and onground impact through words set to a hummable melody. The ‘Tika Laga’ anthem is very close to my heart given its message to generate vaccination awareness. Keeping it fun without diluting its impact or relevance was definitely a challenge. But with the beautiful composition by Shankar Mahadevan ji and his vocals; alongside Harshdeep Kaur, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan – this anthem was a joy to put together! The fantastic production of Soumil Shringarpure has also added another dimension to the track. I sincerely hope that ‘Tika Laga’ reaches the largest possible audience as we look to mobilise a stronger drive towards mass vaccination across the nation”

Having set up COVID vaccination camps across villages in the five Federal Bank adopted districts of Amritsar, Nashik, Indore, Guntur and Dakshin Kannada, through its ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’ the campaign takes the right step forward towards welcoming a Covid-free tomorrow.

The anthem is available on JioSaavn, youtube and social media platforms of all Network 18 assets. Watch the Sanjeevani Anthem on Network 18 and follow Sanjeevani Anthem for round-the-clock coverage.

Watch the anthem here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPioGMpP5fg