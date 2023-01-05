Get Ready For Comedy Central’s Impeccable Line-Up Of Shows For The Entirety Of January 2023

India 5th January 2023: India’s leading entertainment channel, Comedy Central puts new year celebrations in order with a delightful programming line-up for January 2023. Thanks to the award-winning shows helmed by exceptional actors, the start of the year are about to get super fun! Under its ‘Happiness Buffet – New Comedies, Served Fresh’ promise, expect the most-loved shows to be featured on your favorite entertainment channel from 2nd January.

Let’s get you a peek into what the stellar line-up would be like:

Brown Nation

Comedy Central is all set to take its Indian viewers on an exciting binge fest with the celebratory showcase of Brown Nation on the occasion of Republic Day. This series is an arresting slice-of-life comedy that moves along the life of Hasmukh Parikh, an Indian American, and Gujarati businessman. He juggles his lazy staff and a frustrated wife, a combination that directly translates into a failing business and a chaotic personal life. Catch the endearing episodes of Brown Nation only on Comedy Central at 2 pm on January 26th.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The show that got Jennifer Aniston her Golden Globe, redefined the meaning of success for sitcoms on television, and left an unrivaled legacy is coming back with all of its seasons! It’s time to relive the wonderful moments from Central Perk and experience the charm of New York with Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, and Monica. So, tune into Comedy Central from January 2nd, Monday to Friday at 7 pm for the ultimate comic respite.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This police procedural comedy based in and around the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department is one that won hearts over and over again. Starring the Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg and Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1-8 will be exclusively available on Comedy Central from January 2nd, Monday to Friday at 8 pm. So get set to scream 99 and join the fanfare for a riveting New Year!

The Office

The mockumentary sitcom that created history, gave viewers across the world major couple goals and tickled everyone’s funny bones is all set to feature on Comedy Central. The show depicts the everyday work lives of the employees of Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company’s Scranton branch. With hilariously eccentric characters like Dwight, Micheal, Jim, and Stanley, you are bound to go on quite a rollercoaster with this show. Watch The Office Season 1-9 exclusively on Comedy Central from January 2nd, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

A.P. Bio S1-S4

A.P. Bio centers around the life of a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor, Jack Carson Griffin who loses his dream job to his rival Miles Leonard. He is pushed to settle for a job in his hometown to teach bio to roll-out scholars. The best part? It just gets better by the season! You wouldn’t want to miss the super engaging twists & turns on A.P Bio on Comedy Central from January 2nd, Monday to Friday at 10 pm.