Get ready for Lionsgate Play’s first #NoFilter family drama Hiccups & Hookups starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar

Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service from Lionsgate India has announced its first Hindi original series, “Hiccups and Hookups” starring talented actors like Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova. Directed by Kunal Kohli, it is India’s first ever bold and progressive family show that will be available in 8 countries- India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal. The show will premiere on Friday, 26th Nov 2021 and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

‘Hiccups and Hookups’ revolves around Vasudha Rao (Lara Dutta) a newly separated single mother living with her brother Akhil Rao (Prateik Babbar) and her daughter Kavanya Khattar (Shinnova). The sassy yet heart-warming series opens doors to accepting a dysfunctional family without any judgment. The lead characters coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising Vasudha’s teenage daughter. The closeness and transparency between the leads allow them to share the good, bad, and ugly sides of their relationships with each other.

‘Hiccups & Hookups’ explores sibling relationship at its core. It showcases how today’s siblings are there for each other and how they discuss everything with each other including their sex lives. With an ensemble star cast, Hiccups and Hookups is a MUST watch!