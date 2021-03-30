Get ready to dance to the beats of the definitive wedding song of 2021 ‘AajSajeya’

Ever since Alaya unveiled the official poster of ‘AajSajeya’, the new music video film shot by Dharma 2.0 on social media, the first look had her fans brimming with excitement. Fans are looking forward to see her in an all-new avatar – a millennial bride who graciously embarks on the adventure her “happily ever after”. This will be Alaya’s first music video, and her second screen outing after her debut film – JawaaniJaaneman, for which she recently picked up the Filmfare award for best female debut. Paired opposite Alaya Furniturewala is young actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has acted in films like Luv Ka Da End, Gippi and BaarBaarDekho among others.

Released by Saregama, the song is directed by ace filmmaker Punit Malhotra under the umbrella of Dharma 2.0 production while the talented musician Goldie Sohel has written, composed and sung it. With a lilting musical arrangement, evocative lyrics, and shot with a sense of grandeur that one expects from a Dharma production with a dash of quirk, this song is poised to be the definitive wedding song of the year.

So all you ladies out there who are all set to take the big plunge, we got you covered with ‘AajSajeya’. So bring out those shoes and get ready to groove and take over the wedding rendezvous.

Commenting on her association with Saregama, Alaya said, “Goldie Sohel has composed AajSajeya with all heart! The evocative lyrics are sung with so much feeling! And as the icing on the cake, Dharma 2.0 and Punit mounted it so beautifully, it has charm and quirk and is just very truthful to a modern young bride! It has all the right components to be the wedding song of the season! This will be my first music video so I’m very excited about it! It’s been such a fun and warm ride that now that it’s releasing, I’m super excited! Looking forward to seeing everyone’s reactions!”

Well, what are you waiting for? Hit the play button now on http://bit.ly/AajSajeya