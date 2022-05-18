Get Ready To Groove and Move in the clubs this June With Supermoon#NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo

India, 18th May 2022: Yohani, Divine, AP Dhillon, B Praak… the list keeps gets longer and better every single time as ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town. The celebrated platform keeps seeing music lovers come back for more, and it is now all set to feature India’s youth icon and pop sensation Arjun Kanungo with Supermoon#NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo in a high-octane club format performances across five cities in India. Fans can grab the tickets at BookMyShow.

It promises to be five fantastic nights to remember as fans will witness the singer, composer, and actor belt out popular tracks Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, La La La La, Aaya Na Tu, Fursat and many more. With his fans currently mesmerized by his recently released debut album – Industry, Arjun’s all set to make the crowd go crazy by performing to Barsaat, Ilzaam and others from the album. The tour begins with Delhi to delight the music lovers on June 8, followed by Chandigarh on June 10, Bengaluru on June 12, Pune on June 15 and ending with a bang in Aamchi Mumbai on June 19. With each of the shows expected to be a sold-out affair, this five-city tour will once again see Supermoon offer fans across the country a delightful musical experience.

Having taken the youth by storm when he released his first single ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ alongside rapper Badshah in 2015, there simply has been no turning back for Arjun Kanungo. Continuing to make waves in the industry with fans cheering all his romantic tracks, the singer has gained over 1.7 billion streams + live views in just over six years and is also the very-first Indian artist to be featured on ITUNES and Apple Music.

Expressing his enthusiasm about being part of Supermoon #NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo tour and meeting his fans live, the pop superstar Arjun Kanungo said, “There is a special rush that we as artists feel when we get the opportunity to perform live for our fans. This energy is unparalleled, and it inspires us to showcase our most authentic persona every single time. I am indeed excited to be a part of this tour as that would take me to five amazing cities, where I can witness and contribute to their amazing music scene. I am looking forward to getting up close and personal with all my fans from all over the country. Join me in making these shows an incredible success!”

Sharing his thoughts on bringing Supermoon#NowTrending back with Arjun Kanungo, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE LIVE said, “I am so proud and excited to bring Arjun Kanungo to the Supermoon Family. This is someone who has made India proud, a 3-time Gold medal Athlete who now represents Indian pop culture through his music. Arjun’s outstanding energy will give Supermoon fans across India a chance to groove with his music. With live entertainment almost back to its feet, Supermoon once again will ensure it brings in world class performers a step closer to their fans.”