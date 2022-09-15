‘Getting Intimate 2.0’ returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

India, 15th September 2022: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of ‘Getting Intimate’, Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is all set to make way for the launch of version ‘2.0’ of the show. The vision with Season 1 was to present a unique show that explores and showcases talents across varied art forms. Now, ‘Getting Intimate 2.0’ will take the legacy forward.

Artistry has never been limited to only music, so talents from multiple walks of art such as ventriloquists, make-up artists, photographers, painters, and many more were welcomed to put their best foot forward in the first season. The 2.0 version is going to get bigger and better with a revamped live stream format that will cater to a whole new set of talent and audience. Adding to the coolness quotient of the show, a studio will be set up in the Hungama Office, Mumbai, as the perfect recipe to entertain the netizens as well as the entire team of Hungama.

Talking about Getting Intimate 2.0, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “At Hungama Artist Aloud, our aim has been to widen the scope of opportunities for independent artists through an array of platforms that will bring recognition to their unique talents and creations. Through Getting Intimate 2.0, the vision is to bring more talent to the forefront and reach a new set of audience. We are elated to bring back an enhanced and interesting format on the platform and look forward to receiving a positive response from the audience this time as well.”