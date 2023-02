Heart-shaped balloons and red roses are some of the romantic ways to express your love for your partner on Valentine’s Day. But Glocal Junction never fails to add a cherry on the top. Get a heart-shaped complementary dessert and a romantic dance to make your partner feel more special. So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the tunes of the DJs at Glocal Junction.

When: 14th February, Tuesday

Where: Mumbai- Worli, Andheri & Malad

Hyderabad- Kondapur