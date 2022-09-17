Goa, Get Ready to Amplify the Party with Supermoon Ft. Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour on 18th September

~Goa is the second stop for the superstar in this tour, and fans can watch him set the stage of Hammerzz Nightclub on fire~

It’s party time! The sizzling popstar Imran Khan had left temperatures soaring with his first India tour with Supermoon in July, and it only gets better this time with Supermoon ft. Imran Khan-Unforgettable Tour! This September 18th, Imran Khan will make Goa go crazy with his infectious tracks at Hammerzz Nightclub.

Delivering some of his world-renowned chartbusters such as Amplifier, Satisfya, Bewafa, and more, the Urban popstar will make the people of Goa groove to his hits.

So, start your week on a music high with Imran Khan! Grab your tickets only on bookmyshow now!