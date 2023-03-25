Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and Chef Varun Inamdar partner to launch Vibe with Varun

Mumbai, March, 2023: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, a brand agnostic platform by Godrej Industries for food brands, writers, chefs, influencers, bloggers, and food lovers to engage, network and collaborate, launched ‘Vibe with Varun’, a first-of-its-kind chat show web-series featuring conversations beyond food. For the first season, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina has partnered with two-time national award winner and Guinness world record holder celebrity chef Varun Inamdar calling the series ‘Vibe with Varun’. Hosted by Chef Varun himself, the first season will have seven episodes bringing forth enriching stories of people belonging to the food and culinary world.

The series features eminent personalities including – Master of Wine Sonal Holland; Chef Rakhee Vaswani; Archaeologist and Culinary Anthropologist Kurush Dalal; Prateeksh Mehra, Founder of Spotted Cow Fromagerie; Food Stylist Saba Gaziyani; Nitin Nabar, Executive Director & President, Godrej Industries Limited (Godrej Veg Oils) and Abhay Parnerkar, CEO, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (offer brands like Godrej Yummiez & Real Good Chicken).

For the first time in the food ecosystem, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina is getting the food community together for meaningful conversations which are beyond food or their professional expertise. Through ‘Vibe with Varun’, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina aims to nudge these personalities to share something about themselves starting with their childhood to interesting incidents and experiences.

Speaking on the launch of the series, Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head – Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “Godrej Vikhroli Cucina has always been seen as a thought leader in the food space. The new ‘Vibe with Varun’ series is an attempt to engage our audiences with fresh content in an innovative, personalized never-heard-before stories of personalities from the food and culinary world. This series will not only drive engagement for our owned media platforms but also enable us to subtly integrate foods brands like Godrej Yummiez, Real Good Chicken, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Jersey, that are part of the Godrej ecosystem.” He further added, “ ‘Vibe with Varun’ follows a rapid-fire like format that is snackable and shareable for social media. Be it a wine connoisseur, a baking expert to cheese specialist or a food historian, no other food platform has brought together such an interesting mix of experts for conversations.” Chef Varun Inamdar, said, “Food content is most consumed across formats and digital platforms. However, there is still scope to give a platform to real-life experiences and anecdotes of people shaping up the culinary world through fun conversations. I along with Godrej Vikhroli Cucina bring some industry leaders and flag bearers who also happen to be my friends from the food space and have relevant conversations. ‘Vibe with Varun’ will be an interesting watch for people who love food as well as work in the food space as they get to see a completely different side of the personalities otherwise known for their craft. And more so it is also one-of-the-first chat shows of its kind in the food world.”

Catch new episodes of ‘Vibe with Varun’ every Friday 7 pm on Godrej Vikhroli Cucina’s social media handles (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)