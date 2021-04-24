Goeld presents what’s in my fridge? With Chef Anahita Dhondy

The season of Good Food is here, with GOODTiMES’s brand new digital series – Goeld presents What’s in My Fridge? A show that packs in fresh flavours, easy recipes, new aromas & delicious dishes all made from simple ingredients picked out from a home fridge!

Hosted by Chef AnahitaDhondy, who loves ghar-ka-khaana with an extra dose of healthy ingredients, and a whole load of freshflavours, in each of her recipes;In this brand new series, she will be cooking quick, on-the-go recipes for our foodie audiences who love to experiment and also forthose who don’t have the time & think cooking is a task!All you need is a fridge and 10 minutes to make delicious dishes in any home kitchen. In each weekly webisode, Chef Anahita digs into her fridge and picks out 1 Goeld frozen food, whichoffers a range fit for a feast and packed with nutrition in each serving and, a few fresh ingredients, to create a mouth-watering, wholesome dish that will be popping with flavour& top on taste!

The 8 part seriespremiered on 10th April 2021 and, will see a weekly release exclusively onGOODTiMES Facebook page, every Saturday at 12PM. The show will also be made available on GOODTiMES’ YouTube channel.

Chef Anahita Dhondy said, “I love home-cooked meals, but the thing with it is that, they tend to get repetitive and your palate gets bored of tasting the same thing over & over again. So recently,I decided to revisit some of my favourite recipes and recreate absolute flavour-bombs out of them using new ingredients and fusing techniques. And that’s what I have tried to bring on to the show – use some frozen & some fresh ingredients from my fridge, and cook some of my favourites for you! So those of you, who think they can’t cook or don’t have the time, think again! Because if you have a fridge, a little kitchen, 10 minutes of free time & a huge appetite for fun, food &flavour then you can cook hearty meals too! And, for those who have always wanted a sneak-peek into a chef’s fridge, here’s your chance! Catch me every Saturday and learn a cool, new, lip-smacking recipe made from simple ingredients from my fridge!”

Archit Goel, Director, GOELD Frozen Foods said, “Goeld Frozen Foods is a product that is here to make lives easier for people who are always on the go – the youth! And we couldn’t think of a better platform to partner with, than GOODTiMES to create food content that reaches the foodie audience far & wide. The show is here to inspire the chef in you, to innovate & use ingredients in fun & exciting ways and that’s where Chef Anahita adds the perfect zing to the series, with yummy recipes made from her fridge. Watch out for 8 unique recipes made using GOELD Frozen Food products in this flavourful series and we are sure the audiences will love cooking them in their own kitchens too!

Arati Singh, Chief Executive Officer, GOODTiMES said, “Let’s admit, WFH is the new normal! And we want to ensure that our foodieaudiences stay entertained at all times; And Good Food always lifts up the mood! So here is yet another digital food series made for those young at heart and big on appetite. We partnered with Goeld Frozen Foods & Chef AnahitaDhondy to create a series which has the perfect seasonings of fun, food &flavour! The series has been made available exclusively on GOODTiMES’ Facebook & YouTube for our ever-growing digital audiences to watch and cook along! 8 weeks of delicious recipes, pro-tips & cooking techniques that our digital audiences would love to try at home! Our digital audiences are growing exponentially and we like to stay connected with each of them by creating content that is original, entertaining, relatable and #DesitAtHeart at its core.So stay tuned tothe #GOODTiMESas we keep delivering new, exciting& latest content in the lifestyle space,every day!

