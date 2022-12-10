Gradiente Launches A New Age Telugu Romance Movie With Star Film Director

Kolkata, December 10th, 2022: Gradiente Infotainment Limited (Gradiente) launches its New Age Telugu Romance Movie with Star Film Director, Shri. Gottimukkala Venkata Rama Raju. The movie is produced by Gradiente, their CMD Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur has over 30 years of experience in producing several Movies & Web-series in Hindi and Telugu. He has also produced over 200 Ad films and several corporate films both in India and abroad.

Gradiente shall produce this film through RDG Productions Pvt. Ltd., in which Gradiente will acquire a majority stake. RDG is currently headed by Mr. Rupesh D Gohil who has done several famous movies in Telugu & Hindi like “Brahamalokam to Yamalokam via Bhoolokam”, “Cinema Choopistha Mava”, “Phas Gaye Yaaro”, etc. He has produced and produced several Serials in Hindi.

This New Age Telugu Romance Movieshall be Directed by Star Film Director Shri. Gottimukkala Venkata Rama Raju, who has directed movies like “Mallela Theeram Lo Sirimalle Puvvu” starring Kranthi, Sri Divya, and “Oka Manasu” a romantic drama starring Niharika Konidela and Naga Shourya. His last Directorial endeavor was “Priyuraalu” a romantic drama starring Prithvi Medavaram, Mounika Kalapala, Kaushik Reddy, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla was released direct-to-streaming on SonyLIV, is a big hit Telugu Movie.

Gradiente understands the possibilities Digital and OTT Platforms hold, innumerable market studies reveal that:

• Digital media in India is expected to grow at 30% and will reach Rs. 27,759 crores (US$ 3.62 billion) in 2022-23.

• By 2023, the demand for original content is expected to reach >3,000 hours a year, up from 1,187 hours in 2020.

• By 2025, ~600-650 million Indians, will consume short-form videos, with active users spending up to 55 to 60 minutes per day.

• By 2025, regional language consumption on OTT platforms is expected to surpass the Hindi language, which accounted for 45% of the total time spent in 2020.

• Mobile video viewers stood at 356 million in 2020, driven by the rising number of users preferring video content over the last few years.

Gradiente is foraying into the OTT platform &poised to exploit the exponential opportunities offered by the platform. Gradiente expects to garner a market share of 2% of the total Indian Market with an outlay of Rs. 1,100 crores in the next 2 years. Gradiente plans to raise the requisite funds partly by private placement, preferential allotment, debt & ADRs.

Gradiente is listed & actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Gradiente is currently engaged in Press Advertising, Ad-Films, Corporate Communications, Outdoor Advertising, Event Management, and Production of Movies, Tele-Serials & Web-Series.

This movie shall be completed in about six months and the production team shall comprise experienced and talented artists, musicians, singers, etc. This film shall be for theatrical, digital, satellite, and OTT release. This upcoming Film’s theme has been wholesomely welcomed by many OTT platforms. This Movie is expected to improve the top line by about Rs. 100 million during the FY23-24 and bottom-line significantly, for Gradiente.