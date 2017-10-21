GRAZIA in association with Forever Mark celebrates 100 Most Influential in Fashion

It was an evening unlike any other! Grazia India, the most credible name in fashion and lifestyle, hosted a party for those who have changed the face of the fashion industry. To celebrate “100 most influential in Fashion,” Grazia raised a toast to the movers and shakers of 2017 in order to honor the contribution of the fashion enthusiasts. The evening was hosted in association with Forever Mark, powered by Audi and Associate Partners Ardmore Music CDs and Himalayan at Taj, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi.

Fashion gurus and fashionistas like Tarun Tahiliani, Nainika Karan, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Varun Bahl, David Abraham, Deepa Verma, Pankaj Arora, Amit Aggarwal and Arjun Saluja graced the party with their presence. Kalyani Saha upped the style quotient of the party as she walked the red carpet in her gorgeous outfits. Begum band put forth an exceptional performance.

Commenting on the ‘100 Most Influential in Fashion’, Mehernaaz Dhondy – Editor, Grazia said, “We are delighted to bring all these influencers from the industry under one roof to acknowledge their contribution. At GRAZIA, we take immense pleasure in recognizing and celebrating excellence in fashion.”