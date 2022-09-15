Groove with the OG party icon Imran Khan as Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour is coming to Gurugram on September 17, 2022

~The second phase of Zee Live’s Supermoon concert with Imran Khan brings the global icon to Gurugram @ Imperfecto Patio~

All the party people in Gurugram put your dancing shoes on for a night of Urban Pop and Bhangra as Zee Live presents Supermoon ft. Imran Khan-Unforgettable Tour! The global pop icon Imran Khan is set to own the swell club concert tour, kickstarting on September 17 at Imperfecto Patio, Gurgaon.

From dropping the mic on Amplifier to singing out Satisfya, Bewafa, and Imran’s other chartbusters such as Peli Waar and Gora Gora Rang, fans are in for an unforgettable night of dance and trippy tunes. Lighting up the Indian club scene, Gurugram will mark the start of an awesome series of concerts featuring the OG pop icon.

So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets now only on bookmyshow.com and join the fun!