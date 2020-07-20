Gudiya and Guddu at loggerheads in &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari?

&TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is a slice of the life story of Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya), having her own unique quips and quirks to life. Gudiya’s marriage has been one major sore point for her parents Sarla (Samta Sagar) and Radhe (Ravi Mahashabde). As the forthcoming episodes introduce new characters, we see a whole new level of drama when Gudiya tries to set Guddu (Karam Rajpal) straight with her old tricks. Will she be able to win the battle or Gudiya padegi Guddu pe Bhari? This will be revealed in the coming episodes.

A war had begun between the bholi si Gudiya and the khandaani Gunda, Guddu. While Gudiya belongs to a simple family, Guddu belongs to an ancestral dacoit family. Soon into the episode, Gudiya finds out about this truth but does not budge from pulling pranks on him. She has been the mastermind behind bringing Guddu all sorts of trouble simply because she wants him and his family to leave her town! Despite several warnings from him, she goes on to bother him, and each time a notch higher. From throwing water at each other to now cow dung, Gudiya and Guddu are at loggerheads with each other!

Talking about the battle with Guddu, Sarika Bahroliya, the Gudiya of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari says, “Gudiya ka toh kaam hi hai sab pe bhari padna! I’m just doing my job (laughs!). Jokes apart, I had a lot of fun shooting for this episode with Karam. The pranks appear so much fun on camera, so you can imagine how much fun we had while shooting the sequences! Things are very sour between Guddu and Gudiya and may get worse. Audiences are going to be thrilled to see the antics Gudiya pulls off to trouble Guddu!”

Sharing his experience of shooting for the pranks episode, Karam Rajpal a.k.a Guddu says, “It was great fun to shoot for the episodes. Albeit I am shown bothered by Gudiya’s tactics of brining my trouble, I do have my fun time seeing Gudiya get entangled in her own mess! My character is shown to be docile but only till the time it is bearable. Gudiya does something in the episode that crosses the line, and things go from bad to worse in a jiffy! Ab Woh Jaane ke liye dekhiye Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari somavaar se shukravaar 8:00 pm sirf &TV par.”

While offline Gudiya and Guddu get along very well, on-screen they are at war with each other. There is a secret about Guddu which the episode will reveal further. Gudiya’s “devil-may-care” attitude despite knowing what Guddu’s family is capable of will prove to be a considerable problem for Gudiya and her family. Things will go to such a dramatic extent that will compel Guddu to come to Gudiya’s house and threaten them with lodging a police complaint against Gudiya. What will Gudiya now do? How will she ensure Guddu and his family leave town? Or will she apologize and befriend Guddu will be revealed in the forthcoming episodes.

Tune in to exciting new episodes of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm on &TV!