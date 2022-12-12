Guilty Minds’ and ‘The Broken News,’ fame Shriya Pilgaonkar turns all glam in her next comedy drama Taaza Khabar….

‘Guilty Minds’ and ‘The Broken News,’ fame Shriya Pilgaonkar turns all glam as she plays a sex worker in her next comedy-drama ‘Taaza Khabar.’

After having an incredible year with back-to-back hits with superlative portrayals in ‘Guilty Minds’ and ‘The Broken News,’ one of the most versatile actors today, Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to charm the audiences in ‘Taaza Khabar,’ her upcoming series to be released on Disney + Hotstar

Shriya shall be seen in a never-seen-before look and character portrayal in ‘Taaza Khabar,’ as she plays a sex worker called ‘Madhu.’ The audiences have marveled over her characters like ‘Sweety’ of Mirzapur, ‘Kashaf’ of Guilty Minds, and ‘Radha’ of ‘The Broken News.’ Shriya shall mesmerize the audience with her new look.

Shriya adds, “I am thrilled to be a part of Taaza Khabar where I got to showcase a completely different look that I haven’t donned before, and also in terms of building a character, this was a new experience for me, which was so much fun. Since I have recently been seen as a lawyer in Guilty minds and a news reporter in The Broken news, I’m excited to be seen as a sex worker in this comedy-drama genre with Bhuvan Bam. It was fun to experiment with my look and performance. My character Madhu is sassy and has a whole lot of spunk. Can’t wait to share her with you!”

Shriya is known for her rooted performances that exude versatility, her characters dominate the entertainment arena and enjoy supreme popularity. ‘Taaza Khabar’ also stars Bhuvan Bam, and J D Chakravarty; the release date of the soon shall be soon announced by the makers. Besides ‘Taaza Khabar,’ Shriya is also currently shooting for her two upcoming films, details for which are under wraps.

