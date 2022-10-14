Gunjan FoundationPresents“100 Years of Bollywood Music”

New Delhi 10 October 2022

Gunjan Foundation presents “100 years of Bollywood Music” at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg to celebrate its journey throughout. Ms. Richa Anirudhhosted the show, and there was a speech by Ms. Sushma Singhvi, founder of Gunjan Foundation, to welcome the guests and to elaborate the achievements and motto of the organization to the audiences. Later the show was followed by performances of a few of the golden year’s songs of Artist Mr. K.L. Saigal till the modern Bollywood songs along with some dance to mesmerize the aura of the audiences present in the auditorium.

Time: By 6:30 p.m. onwards.

• Performances by Singers:

Jitendra Abhyankar

Chaitanya Kulkarni

Kunal Phadke

Abhishek Havaragi

Upendra Inglikar

Sagar Khambe

Tejas Deodhar

Ms. Riya Desai

Ms. Aishwarya Kale

Ms. Deepika Datar

Ms. Krisha Pandit

The show was witnessed by Journalist MS. Nalini Singh Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Mr. Aloke Mehta, Indian Author and Philanthropist Mr. Vineet Nayar and Rewa Nayar, Wife of Politician Syed Shahnawaaz Hussain and Teacher at Government Senior Secondary School Ms. Renu Hussain, Retired Chief Commissioner of Income-tax and abstract artist, poet and filmmaker Ms. Sangeeta Gupta, the host of the show, radio journalist at 92.7 Big FM Ms Richa Anirudh, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Mr. S. Y. Quraishi, Supreme Court Lawyer Mr. Raj Gupta, Senior Advocate Pinky Anand, Indian Classical Singer Madhumita Bose, Ms. Parul Mahajan, Ms. Yogita, Fashion Designer Ms Megha, Business Women Ms. Sonal Jindal and Tedx Speaker and Director of Something Creative Ms. Lehar Sethi.

Sushma Singhvi, Founder of Gunjan Foundation said,”Gunjan Foundation is the combined effort of all the dreams of our students to leave a mark in society. Their dreams are our hopes to make every section of our society contribute equally to our nation. We encourage the underprivileged children specially girls to be self-dependent and to be able to empower themselves with the light of education for a better future.”