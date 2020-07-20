Gurmeet Choudhary expresses his concerns about COVID-19 crisis in hometown of Bihar

Bollywood actor, Gurmeet Choudhary, who will soon be seen in a Zee Studios supernatural thriller film, ‘The Wife’, appeals to the government to come to the aid of the people of his home state and urges fellow citizens to not take the situation lightly. As the COVID-19 situation worsens, the strain on healthcare workers increases. In these trying times, a video has surfaced in which patients are complaining of a lack of adequate facilities and negligence at state-run hospitals in Bihar.

The video, in which people express their concerns and frustrations about this serious issue has gone viral, with #TestingBadhaoBiharBachao trending. Gurmeet hails from Bihar, and being born and brought up there, the homeboy expresses his concerns as well as his disheartenment about the situation. His parents and family all reside in Bihar, needless to say, he is attached to the place where he has many fond childhood memories.

Taking to Twitter to express his concerns, he tweets, ‘It’s disheartening to see the current situation of Bihar. I have spent my childhood there & my family too is there. I appeal to the Bihar govt to kindly take the necessary actions asap. Let’s all fight together in making #Bihar and our country COVID free.’

He further states, “I sincerely would like to request my fellow #Bihar citizens to kindly take all precautionary measures to be safe and don’t treat this issue lightly. Together we have to fight against this virus. Stay home. Stay safe’

The actor has always shared his views on current issues on social media, in an attempt to create awareness. This tweet, with its heartfelt sentiments, has resounded with not just his fans, but everyone, we all want the same thing as him, and we hope for an improvement of the situation soon. This virus has shaken the earth to its core, and it is inspiring to see humanity come together to unite against their common enemy.