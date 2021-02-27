Gurmeet Choudhary’s song, Mazaa hits 10 million views and reaches No.1 on YouTube in less than 24 hours

Gurmeet Choudhary certainly has acting prowess, good looks and a super fit body which we all could die for. But we surely can’t miss his roster of super hit songs which has got the country grooving time & again.

Gurmeet’s songs, Wajah Tum Ho and Khamoshiyaan continue to be favourites of the audience and now, his latest song Mazaa has swept us off our feet ! It has hit 10 million views & is No1 on YouTube in less than 24 hours !

The song which features Gurmeet in a ‘bad boy’ avatar, has his fans reeling with excitement and his chemistry with Hansika in the video is palpable. The video is based on a relationship breakup and the way he has portrayed his character, is simply outstanding.

The B Praak song has surely put Gurmeet Choudhary at the forefront of the music industry and he surely is on his way to becoming the king of romantic songs !

Watch the entire song : http://bit.ly/mazaa