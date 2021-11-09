Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns host for the small screen with News18 India’s Bhabhi Tera Devar Deewaana

News18 India has relaunched its popular entertainment news show Bhabhi Tera Devar Deewana. The channel has roped in popular television personality Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host the new edition of the show. The programme will aim to be the one stop destination for viewers to gain unparalleled access into the world of their favorite television shows.

The show positions Haarsh as the Devar who traverses through the world of small screen and bring the week’s update from the TV industry in his own style. The fast-paced programming on the show ranges from interviews of viewers’ favourite characters to an exclusive inside view into upcoming plot twists of popular serials along with engaging segments on behind the scenes of popular shows.

With a carefully crafted content strategy, News18 India has always been working towards delivering the best and most diverse content to the viewers. Bringing back Bhabhi Tera Devar Deewana bolsters the channel’s effort to provide fresh and engaging content in an entertaining manner. The show will also air on News18 Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh- Chhattisgarh, Bihar-Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Urdu Sunday afternoon.

Watch Bhabhi Tera Devar Deewana every Sunday at 1 PM only on News18 India