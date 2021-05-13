“Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a dream come true for me” says Jasneet Kaur Kant

&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan that has been entertaining viewers and making them laugh until they cry will soon see a new face. Ready to step into Malaika’s shoes is actor Jasneet Kaur Kant. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jasneet has done a few cameo roles on the small screen. Excited to be a part of the paltan, here is Jasneet talking about her role and show in a candid conversation.

1. Tell us about your role in the show, and how did you bag it? Is this your first role on TV?

I play the role of Malaika who is Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh’s (Kamna Pathak) second child. She is dabang in nature but at the same time, immensely protective when it comes to her family. Koi aafat aaye toh apne family ki kawach banne ko taiyaar rehti hai. A dedicated personality, Malaika wishes to join the Haryana Police force and maintains a strict discipline-driven lifestyle. From waking up early to working out and preparing meals, Malaika is always on track. Overall, she is a strong, mature and brave girl who always stands by the right and does not even hesitate to question her own parents if they are in the wrong. When I heard Malaika’s character narration, I instantly knew that this role was a perfect fit for me. I submitted my first audition video from home and eventually, was called to the production house where everything was finalised. While I have cameo role experiences, this is my first time in a full-fledged role. I am really excited and I hope the viewers resonate with my onscreen portrayal of Malaika.

2. Have you watched Happu Ki Ultan Paltan before? What do you like about the show?

I have not only watched Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, but have loved all the episodes till date! It is a light-hearted show that you can binge watch anytime of the day and still not get bored. Poore din ki mehnat ke baad, TV pe ye show dekh lo, toh bas saari thakan gayab si hojati hai. Kaafiyon ke liye toh ye ek stress buster show hai. Another aspect of the show is that every character comes with their own unique quirks and style of comedy. Also, the script itself is so funny that combining it with the effortless acting of the artists makes it as a comedy masterpiece on television!

3. How challenging is it to play a role that someone has played before ?

It is in a way challenging as someone has already played the character before and viewers are used to it. Also initially, there was a lot of curiosity going around that Kon hai jo Malaika ka role play karne wali hai? Will she be able to do justice to the character? Such questions are bound to come about and I have no qualms about it as it is human nature. But the best part is that whole production team is very supportive, they have given me the liberty to understand the character and own it my way! And the rest is on my shoulder to give justice and make space in the audience’s heart as their new Malaika!

4. What newness / freshness will you be bringing to the character?

Otherwise seen as a girl donning a typical Indian attire and mouthing dialogues with a Haryanvi accent to it, the Malaika of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan will be seen in a refreshing new avatar. While maintaining the essence of the character I shall be seen in a chic and rather urban look, wearing modern clothes. You will feel that your favourite Malaika has gone through a makeover. And of course, I will bring in certain improvisations to make the acting look effortless. So watch out for the new Malaika who is a combination of dabaangai andaaz with a stylish twist.

5. How has your experience been so far?

In the initial days, it was pretty challenging for me get used to the language, as I was not familiar with the Haryanvi dialect. But the team has been so supportive that eventually things fell into place. Now I am more comfortable with the language, agar koi abhi bhi mujhe koi sawal puchle toh mein Haryanvi mein uska jawab de sakti hun. My co-actors are so friendly and welcoming that they make work seem fun! All the actors irrespective of their experience in the industry, have made me feel so comfortable around them that I could walk straight to them ask for help if I am stuck with some scene. Looking forward to an amazing journey with the team of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.