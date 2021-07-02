Har Problem Ka Solution, Iss Hafte!

There will be a wave of stress and pressure in the upcoming episodes on &TV, but each will find a way to deal with the problem! In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) starts an Alternate Therapy Clinic, treating the patients by beating them. Will this new business work in favour of Vibhuti? On Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, exam fever is on, as the commissioner asks Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) to take a school-level test to compensate for his burnt degrees. Kya Happu yeh pareksha pass kar payega? In Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? fulfilling Babuji’s dream of having a car leads to a usual protest in Mishra and Mirza families. Bittoo Kapoor (Annu Awasthi) helps Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) and Mirza (Pawan Singh) to get a car from Sajjan, who deals with car sales. They finally manage to get a car, but it brings many twists and turns in Mishra and Mirza’s life. Meanwhile, in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Sammy (Anjita Poonia) goes an extra mile to get Indresh’s (Ashish Kadian) attention as he helps her in the new resort project. Will new challenges emerge in the life of Swati (Tanvi Dogra) and Indresh, yet again?

Talking about the track, Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Time and again Anita keeps nagging Vibhuti take up a job, and he finally decides to put in an end to these complaints. However, the kind of business he chooses will shock you and make you laugh. The procedure of treatment that Vibhuti offers as a part of an alternate therapy is bizarre yet funny. Sahi mayne mein marammat karna isse hi kehte hai. But we all had a blast while shooting for it.” Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Exam – a word that still gives me chills, is the one thing that I would not want to relive in my childhood. But poor Happu has to go through the exam stress. Studies require a lot of attention and focus, but peace lacks in Happu’s family. Someone or the other keeps interfering. The audience will have a burst of good laughter watching Happu struggling hard to pass the test.” Ambrish Bobby aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? Says, “When the whole family is in protest, Mishra and Mirza have always found a way to fulfil the demands. But it has never happened that Bittu and Pappu have not interfered and try to blow the situation out of proportion. This time, they help them get in touch with a car dealer who delivers the wrong car to them. Well, the hero of the track is not the car but what car it has in it! It will be interesting to watch- gaadi mein wo ghumenge ya gaadi unhe ghumayegi!” Tanvi Dogra, aka Swati from &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, says, “Pregnancy is a very crucial period for a woman, where she seeks comfort and love from her husband. But in Swati’s case, all she can do is miss her husband and worry about the third person trying to ruin their beautiful relationship. As Sammy needs help for her new resort project, Singhasan Singh forces Swati to convince Indresh to help Sammy. It feels as if the whole universe conspires to build hurdles for Swati, but she comes out from every problem even stronger with Santoshi Maa’s blessings. This week will have a lot of drama, suspense, and a surprise dance sequence.”

Tune into ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein at 9:00 pm, ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ at 9:30 pm, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ at 10:00 pm and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV