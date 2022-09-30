Heart-warming Adventure Comedy, 777 Charlie, Now Available for ‘Early Access’ Movie Rentals on Prime Video at INR 129 across 4 Languages

MUMBAI, India— 30 September, 2022— After offering Early Access movie rentals of blockbuster films like K.G.F: Chapter 2, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Runway 34, among others, Prime Video today announced the release of yet another blockbuster movie as “Early access” movie rental – 777 Charlie. Starring an adorable Labrador dog, in the lead, along with Rakshit Shetty, the movie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. Viewers can rent the movie for INR 129 on Prime Video and experience this heart-warming emotional comedy drama from the comfort of their homes. The movie will be available to rent in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality. In addition to 777 Charlie, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, as well as titles from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world.

777 Charlie is a 2022 adventure comedy-drama film that follows Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A lively pup named Charlie who is naughty and energetic enters his life and gives him a new perspective. The movie is written and directed by Kiranraj K. and produced by Paramvah Studios.

Talking about the movie Rakshit Shetty said, “As an actor, one seldom comes across movies that have the power to touch your heart and leave a permanent mark. 777 Charlie did that for me. The film highlights the pure, unadulterated love between a man and a dog, with no common language to communicate except the need to be nurtured and loved selflessly. This movie, with its comedy and adventures has been loved by all audiences alike and with Prime Video’s Movie Rentals, it will continue to weave its magic for audiences all across the country.” Director Kiranraj K. added, “The unique storyline that tells a tale of a man and his connection with his pet in a funny yet emotional way, is something that people understand and identify with. By premiering 777 Charlie on Movie Rentals on Prime Video, in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, we get to take it to a much wider audience. I am certain they too will appreciate the universal language of love showcased in the film.”

Movie Rentals on Prime Video feature titles beyond the ones available with Prime Subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.