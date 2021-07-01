Heartfelt message by Director Mozez Singh for Shefali Shah…

Director Mozez Singh wrote a heartfelt message for Shefali Shah as she wrapped up her part in the web series HUMAN, produced by Vipul Shah & co directed by Vipul Shah & Mozez Singh.

After the last lockdown, the cast and crew of Human commenced shoot from morning to night to make up for the lost time and wrapped up Shefali’s part first, whilst following all COVID protocols to the tee.

Singh wrote to Shefali , What an absolute pleasure it has been to work with you. The layers, the complexities, the depths, the gravitas and the passion you bring to the part is the kind of treasure a director waits to explore in every artist. That you bring it to your game so effortlessly is what made being one of the directors on HUMAN an absolutely & utterly unforgettable triumph for me. Thankyou for your Brilliance , Shef. And all the laughter.

Shefali Shah responded by writing even a more Heartfelt message where she thanked not just Singh but the entire team of HUMAN in her beautiful words.