Helping people, changing the lives of people together is just amazing, says Lori Greiner

Colors Infinity is set to screen the Indian Television Premiere of Shark Tank Season 14, America’s most-watched business reality show. Expect a dose of inspiration and a ton of learnings from some of the sharpest minds, with a dash of entertainment in the latest season. With its decade-long run, the show has turned to be a platform that not only creates successful entrepreneurs but also bonds that are cherished for a lifetime.

Getting nostalgic about his memories on the show, Shark Mark Cuban said, “For me, it is not only the deals but also spending time with fellow Sharks that make for the best moments. We are like family, we drive each other crazy by doing silly stuff, and we have certain rituals, some toasts that we do that make it special.” Shark Lori Greiner adds, “We are like a big family, we love each other, and we are really having a special time in life with something that we are doing together and that is unique to us. Helping people, changing the lives of people together is just amazing.”

