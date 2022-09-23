High-octane Supermoon ft. Imran Khan- Unforgettable Club Tour’s next destination is Hyderabad

~ The moment has come for Hyderabadians to attend a performance featuring Imran Khan playing with live symphony in Hyderabad City~

Make your weekend memorable by joining Supermoon ft. Imran Khan- Unforgettable Club Tour in the city. This amazing event will be held on September 24, at Air Live, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at 8 pm. Crowd favourites such as Satisfya, Bewafa, and other chartbusters like Peli Waar and Gora Gora Rang will be the concert’s highlight. The Bewafa singer has already completed touring four cities successfully.

So, why wait any longer? Go to BookMyShow and get your tickets now and do not miss the chance to groove to the tunes of your favourite icon.

