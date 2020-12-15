Hindusthan Art and Music to host Bharat Sanskriti Utsab 2020 from 21st to 30 Dec 2020

Bharat Sanskriti Utsab 2020 an International Competition and Festival of Indian Art & Culture organised by Hindusthan Art & Music Society Kolkata. This year, the competition and Festival are scheduled to be held from 21st to 30th December 2020 at ICCR Auditorium, Kolkata from 10 am to 10 pm daily. This time due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the competition and Festival are being organized in the mode of online at the social media platforms which will gather audiences globally. As per the report, around 4832 participants had enrolled themselves in this competition globally.

The artists who will showcase their performance in our Festival during the mentioned period are Guru Sujata Mahapatra & troupe, Guru Gajendra Panda & troupe, Guru Sujata Ramalingam, Guru Madhumita Roy, Guru Sri Lekha Mukherjee, Guru Aloka komungo, Guru Sutapa Talukdar, and many other eminent artists.

The last day. i.e. 30th December is being organised as the “Prize Distribution Ceremony” where the selected participants are being distributed prizes according to their merit and performance which is judged by our known personalities. Along with the prizes the participants also get the privilege to participate in our International Festival abroad.

Hindusthan Art & Music Society going to provide “Honorary Doctorate” & “Honorary D.Lit” to the selected and eminent personalities across the globe in the field of music, literature, social service, etc.