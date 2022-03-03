Hombale Films To Launch The Star Studded KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer On March 27th

Bengaluru, March 3, 2022: Hombale Films, one of India’s premier film production companies, today has revealed the date for the trailer launch of its much-awaited production KGF: Chapter 2. On March 27, the official trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released at a grand pre-release event in Bengaluru. After the momentous success of the first instalment of KGF, the second chapter is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Comprising of a stellar ensemble cast including the Rocking Star ‘Yash’ in the lead, and Bollywood heartthrobs Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, this edition promises to be an even bigger extravaganza!

Sources reveal that an all-out promotional campaign kick-starts from March 15 onwards, that include multi-city visits, as well as a grand surprise for the fans from the actor Yash himself. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has generated massive interest from fans across the country and is expected to set the box office on fire. Considering the film’s enormous fan-following, Hombale Film is optimistic that it can smash all records and is eyeing 800 crores plus revenue from the Box Office alone.

Considering the wishes of the fans and accommodating and giving respect to the upcoming movies, the producers of the film have decided to go solo on the trailer release. The makers boldly decided to release the trailer separately without tagging along with any other movies.

Speaking on the trailer launch date reveal, Vijay Kirangandur, Founder, Hombale Films said, “We are extremely pleased to launch the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2. The first chapter witnessed phenomenal success and we are confident that this edition, with a bigger and better cast, will register even greater success. The movie will give fans a spectacle never seen before. From the business point of view, we are looking at creating a new benchmark for revenue.”

The trailer will showcase some extraordinary stills from the movie and will have fans yearning for more.