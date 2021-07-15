How will Sharmas and Jindals save themselves from the anger of Saaya in Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai

Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai, with its intriguing, mysterious storyline and spooky element has entertained its audience and kept them glued to their television screens. The upcoming episodes will leave the viewers surprised and the destruction of the painting will spew trouble for both Sharmas and Jindals as Saaya (Hiba Nawab) is in angst and furious more than ever.

As the story progresses, CP (Hiba Nawab) and Jijaji (Shubhashish Jha) find the bucket with Kangan hidden near purana kamra in the Haveli. Now that CP has won the treasure hunt, Jijaji, on the other hand, starts trying to win over her and invites her for an ice cream treat. While getting ready to visit the ice cream parlour, CP wears the kangan and soon after the paranormal activities start taking place in Haveli. Everybody else in the house notices that the kangan from the painting is missing. Jijaji’s best friend, Gulzar (Vipin Hero) help Sharmas and Jindals and plans to destroy the painting and to do so, he takes the painting and leaves the Haveli.

What will happen next? Will the paranormal activities cease, or there will be double the trouble for Sharmas and Jindals?

Hiba Nawab, essaying the role of CP and Saaya said, “Playing a double role in the show of two very different characters is exhilarating for me and I am enjoying it to the fullest. The upcoming episodes are bound to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats when the paranormal activities begin in Haveli. Everyone fails at their attempts to destroy the painting. The Jindals and Sharmas think the painting to be the reason behind all the paranormal activities, failing to understand Saaya’s motive of stealing the Kangan from CP. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness the mysterious comedy happening in the Haveli with Sharmas and Jindals.”