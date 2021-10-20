Hungama Artist Aloud and Khazana announce the winners of the 4th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt

India: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, and Khazana – an annual concert that appreciates and celebrates the art of ghazals, announced the winners of the 4th edition of India’s first and only talent hunt for Ghazal singers- Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt. Bhavik Rathod(Pune) and Prajakta Sarvarkar Shinde (Jabalpur)were announced as the winners of this unique contest and will share the spotlight with Ghazal legends themselves and judges- Pankaj Udhas, Rekha Bhardwaj, Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz and Sudeep Banerjee at ‘Khazana- Festival of Ghazals’ later this year.

The talent hunt, took place digitally this year to ensure that everyone remained safe. The contest witnessed a resounding number of participants from as many as 4 countries like USA, UK, UAE, Oman etc across the globe. 20 talented candidates were lucky enough to be shortlisted from a large number of entries, belonging to various age brackets from cities like Ajmer, Korba, Jabalpur, Kota, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Dharmanagar, Prayagraj. The final two singers were selected after multiple rounds of judging by ghazal maestros and jury members.

Speaking about the talent hunt, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud opined, “We are humbled to have associated with Khazana for the 4th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt. This unique platform is renowned for providing artists with much needed exposure on the right platform where they can showcase their talent. Over the past few years, Khazana Artist Aloud has received an exceptional response and has been a platform for talented ghazal aspirants across the globe. Through this association, we hope to encourage and inspire individuals to pursue their love for this artistry and open doors for them to be a part of the melodious world of ghazals.”

Talking about the diversity of this contest, Pankaj Udhas stated; “Over the years, Khazana Artist Aloud has gone on to produce emerging talents like Bhavik Rathod, Prajakta Sarvarkar Shinde and several others. This community appreciates ghazal music and provides the participants with vital exposure to the industry and it enables them to reach their true potential. This show is full of surprises and it fills me with great pride to have chosen artists Bhavik Rathod and Prajakta Sarvarkar Shinde as its esteemed and deserved winners. ”

Discussing about the selection process and performances, Rekha Bhardwaj commented; “The talent hunt held this year saw a wave of amazing aspirants who mesmerized us with the soul present in their voice. Each one of the shortlisted candidates were a gem and it has been an overwhelming experience for me as a judge so far. Every tiny detail mattered, and one had to pay close attention to every single performance. The process of selection was rather difficult as it was important to pay attention to the details. My best regards to Bhavik Rathod and Prajakta Sarvarkar Shinde and I wish them all the good luck on their journey ahead”

Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals was founded by legendary Ghazal singer and President, Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas along with Y.K. Sapru, Chairman and CEO, Founder Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros Talat Aziz and Anup Jalota. Currently in its 20th year, Khazana has excelled in preserving and promoting the exquisite art of Ghazal singing by giving a platform to both, new and established Ghazal singers. The Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) and Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) are the recipients of all revenue from the festival.