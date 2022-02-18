Hungama Artist Aloud collaborates/ teams up with Sonu Nigam to launch ‘Maula Re’

he song and music video are now available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Hungama Artist Aloud, Bollywood Hungama’s YouTube channel and all partner networks

India, 18th February 2022: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, joins hands with eminent singer and Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam for the song ‘Maula Re’ that drops on February 10, 2022. The song is a ballad that highlights the plight of Covid orphans all over the world. The pandemic has affected every sphere of our life, to the extent that many had to bear the loss of their near and dear ones. Many infants and teenagers, as per reports, have lost their parents. Maula Re is an emotional tribute to all these children who are growing up without any parental care, and the kindness, love and support the world needs to extend towards them.

For the uninitiated, at present there are about 155 million orphans worldwide, who are mostly raised in shelter homes, while some even grow up on the streets. Adoption laws around the world are stringent and rightfully so, but in the process the legalities sadly leave millions of these young souls devoid of getting a loving ‘home’ and parental care throughout their lives. The soulful ballad Maula Re tries to throw spotlight on this concern as well.

The track starts with how these children are missing out on the kisses from their mothers and the smiles from their fathers. Sonu Nigam’s heartfelt rendition touches upon various aspects of the lives of these Covid orphans, who are suffering for no fault of their own. Shabbir Ahmed’s beautiful Hindi lyrics move our hearts, so does Akashdeep’s English lines in the track. The melody has been composed by Amjad Nadeem and it has been recorded at Yash Raj Studios.

Speaking about Maula Re and the meaning behind it, Sonu Nigam elaborates, “Maula Re narrates the journey of a lifetime of an orphan, as they end up growing like a wildflower without proper parental love and guidance. As a parent myself, the song is really close to my heart. A child’s innocent plea and feelings can melt anyone. It pains my heart to think how many end up in the orphanages or on the street, living a life that they do not deserve. Covid has definitely done a lot of harm. It’s time we come together and help these children. I would like to thank Hungama Artist Aloud for this platform and opportunity, and I wish my song finds a place in everyone’s heart.”

Sharing her views on the song, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, adds, “Hungama Artist Aloud puts in all possible efforts to provide a platform where independent artists are able to create beautiful heartfelt compositions. With this initiative, we aim to promote and aid skilled and talented artists to reach out to an audience worldwide. What we also believe in making a difference with our work in the society but putting spotlight on certain issues. So we were more than keen to collaborate with Sonu Nigam, who has already represented India’s talent with his music and melodious voice, on this song that speaks much about the plight of Covid orphans across the world. This soulful creative composition by him hopefully will drive home a message.”

