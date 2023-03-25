Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

National, 25th March 2023: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing exciting and immersive entertainment to its users through its services, Hungama Play and Hungama Music. Hungama Play curated video entertainment content including Movies, Hungama Originals, live shows, comedy clips, Bollywood Hungama news, and more. Hungama Music provided users with a multilingual and multi-genre library of songs, and music videos among a slew of other features.

Bringing together its diverse set of offerings ranging from the latest songs, blockbuster movies, binge-worthy original TV shows, hit music videos, and popular podcasts, Hungama Digital Media merges Hungama Play and Hungama Music into a unified platform in its All in One App – Hungama. Furthermore, Hungama Play will be known as ‘Hungama Video’ on all social media platforms.

The app enables users to get instant access to the biggest blockbuster movies from Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional Indian languages, across genres and Hungama Originals with brand new stories, and ground-breaking shows across different genres featuring unique storylines. Catering to TV enthusiasts, the app provides a great selection of English, Hindi, and regional television shows and critically acclaimed BBC content. Taking the user experience a notch higher, the app ensures ease of toggling between video and music.

The users have access to a bouquet of offerings that includes personalised recommendations wherein, daily 6 personalised playlists based on listening habits called Daily Doses will be specially curated, from Indian and International artists in genres that the audiences love and in languages preferred by them. A library of 3 Cr+ songs and music videos will be available. Among the assorted features, Online Radio with live and on-demand channels has been created for the users. Furthermore, ensuring the users get every word right and sing their hearts out loud, dynamic lyrics will be available at one’s fingertips. For seamless in-car audio streaming, the app is integrated with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.