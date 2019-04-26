“I found a sister I have always wanted in Sana Sayyad” – Nyra Banerjee

StarPlus’ ‘Divya Drishti’ the tale about 2 sisters Divya and Drishti who were separated at birth have now revealed their true identities. The show has taken an interesting turn with Divya (played by Nyra Banerjee) and Drishti (Sana Sayyad) being in the same house and trying to defeat Pishachini.

Nyra Banerjee who is playing the role of Divya is super elated on working with such a stellar star cast, especially Sana. Nyra revealed, “I have a younger brother who I love but I have always wanted a sister. I am so glad I found myself a sister on the sets of Divya Drishti. Sana and I are playing sisters on-screen and we are just like sisters off-screen as well. We share a great bond and have each other’s back always.” She further added, “ I am delighted that I am a part of Divya Drishti, as I love my character and meeting Sana was a cherry on top. “

Wow! Good to know that on-screen sisters are like sisters’ off-screen as well. We can sure tell that with their great chemistry!