I had never been interested in doing a superhero movie, but for some reason, Batman always stood out as a very special, separate entity : Robert Pattinson

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes filmmaker Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Set to release pan India on March 4, 2022, “The Batman” is a high-octane action film on a massive visual scale and a gritty, edgy and emotional exploration into the twisted inner workings of the mind, all set within an iconic city on the brink.

Robert Pattison, who essays the titular role, really appreciated the heightened duality of the classically dual role. When asked about what made him certain of taking on this mammoth task of showcasing one of the most iconic superhero characters on screen again, he says, “I had never been interested in doing a superhero movie, it hadn’t been in my periphery at all, but for some reason, Batman always stood out as a very special, separate entity. In the cultural lexicon, the character feels very individual and holds a lot of symbolic importance. Then, when I heard Matt was doing it, I just got really excited. When I finally talked to him, he showed me some of his very early storyboards and that set the tone from something quite radically different; he just had an angle on it that was exciting. And the Bruce characterization felt different as well. He’s alone and isolated, as well as compelled to do this thing. There’s even a kind of hopeless desperation, and that was an interesting interpretation.”

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The Batman is set to release across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on March 4, 2022.