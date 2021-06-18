“I’d like to advise my fans to always adopt pets instead of buying them”, said Megha Chakraborty from Sony SAB’s Kaatelal& Sons

Pets are said to be the most faithful friends of human beings. Animals love you more than anyone, their love is loyal. For many, pets become their babies and an integral part of their family. Megha Chakraborty who is currently seen in Sony SAB’s Kaatelal& Sons is one of many such people who are extremely fond of dogs and who wants to shelter and take care of the strays.

In a candid conversation, Megha talks about her experience of adopting dogs and how she continues to care for stray dogs.

Talking about her strong bond with dogs, Megha Chakraborty said“I share a profound connection with dogs, it is amazing how we adore and understand each other. I have four dogs back home in Kolkata and I miss them all a lot. Usually, when I am home, I ensure to spend all my time with them and my family. We enjoy going for long drives and playing in the outdoors.”

Sharing about her experience while adopting, Megha Chakraborty said“Whenever I head out, I ensure to carry biscuits along with me so that I could feed the strays. I also ensure to donate to animal shelters from time to time. In 2014, when I had first arrived in Mumbai, I had adopted an injured dog from the streets. Initially, it was difficult for me to look after a pet, but I tried my level best to give her a good life. Today she lives a healthy life with my family back home in Kolkata.”

Megha Chakraborty further mentioned“At the moment, I would love to adopt a pet, but I have been controlling my emotions as I will not be able to give it as much time as it deserves. I’d like to advise my fans to always adopt pets instead ofbuying them. If you can take care of them then only it is advisable to adopt them. It is a big responsibility as they are not here for anyone’s entertainment. They are like little children; they need your care at all times.”

