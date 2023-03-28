IDPL concludes BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023

India, 28 March 2023: IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd. (A Zee Media Company), India’s most diversified digital media and information network, hosted the fourth edition of its digital–only BollywoodLife.com Awards on 24th March 2023, via the website and social platform Facebook and Youtube. This year’s Bollywoodlife.com Awards acknowledged and rewarded the outstanding talent spread across the Entertainment Industry – Be it TV, OTT, South, Bhojpuri, and social media, based on the highest number of votes received from their fans.

The fourth edition of BollywoodLife.com awards was also laced with two-panel discussions focusing on ‘What it takes to be a prime-time TV show star?’ and ‘Content shift post-pandemic – on the Big screen and OTT’ which included views from Rasika Dugal, Simba Nagpal, Abhishek Banerjee, Saiyami Kher, Ulka Gupta, etc. Rithvik Dhanjani, the host of the awards ceremony, also engaged the viewers and fans from different parts of India through virtual breakout rooms, discussing their favourite actors/actresses, movies and OTT shows.

The esteemed team of Jury members not only included dignitaries from Indian films but also from OTT platforms and the TV fraternity. Names of the winners, based on the highest votes received, are as follows :

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor: Kartik Aryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Best Supporting Actress: Mouni Roy (Brahmastra) Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya) Best Song: Kesariya (Brahmastra) Trailblazer of the Year: Nora Fatehi Original Youtube Star: Bhuvan Bam Best musician on Youtube: Jubin Nautiyal Most Popular Comedian: Ashish Chanchlani Best Lifestyle Blogger: Mumbiker Nikhil Best Fitness Blogger: Ranveer Allhabadia Best Beauty Blogger: Ashima Makhija Most Popular Reels Song: Oo Antava Social Media King: Kartik Aaryan Viral Social Star of the Year: Urfi Javed Most Popular TV Diva: Rupali Ganguly Most Popular TV Dude: Karan Kundrra Best Social Media TV Couple: Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Best TV Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Best Actor: Fahmaan Khan (Imlie) Best Actress: Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) Best Reality Show Star: Ankit Gupta (Bigg Boss 16) Best Debut TV Show: Katha Ankahee Best onscreen jodi on TV: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur Best Director: Vipin Das (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey) Best Supporting Role: Murali Sharma (Godfather) Best Film: Kantara Best Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR Social Media King – Bhojpuri: Ravi Kishan Social Media Queen- Bhojpuri: Rani Chatterjee Best Actor – Hindi Movies: Vijay Varma (Darlings) Best Actor – Hindi Web Series: Zain Khan Durrani (Mukhbir) Best Actress – Hindi Movies: Bhumi Pednekar (Govinda Naam Mera) Best Actress – Hindi Movies: Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan) Best Actress – Hindi Web Series: Shefali Shah (Human) Best Actor – South: Naveen Chandra-Ammu Best Actress – South: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Ammu Most Popular Web Series: Human Best Supporting Actor: Arbaaz Khan (Tanaav) Best Supporting Actress: Shefali Shah (Darlings) Best Film on OTT – Hindi: Gehraiyaan Best Film on OTT – South: Senapathi

The digital-only BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 also witnessed a curtain raiser revealing the first look of TECHLUSIVE.in, a new Technology platform from the house of Indiadotcom Digital Private Ltd. The company also announced its plans of engaging technophiles with unbiased reviews, information, and insights on personal technology, while unveiling a glimpse of the website.

Commenting on the success of the fourth season of BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023, Mr. Devadas Krishnan, CEO, IndiaDotcom Private Digital Limited, said “There has been a rise in the Digital Media content demand. OTT platforms have been a result of the evolution and transitional phase of content consumption from appointed viewership to connected TV content on the go. It allows viewers to stay updated with the latest happening anytime, from anywhere. It has been an honour for IDPL to felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators who have contributed immensely to the entertainment Industry.

Further to this Mr. Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotCom Private Digital Limited added-

We were thrilled to witness the overwhelming response and active participation of fans. It gives us immense joy to be a part of the big wins and success journey not only of the dignitaries but also be an important part of the success achieved by fresh faces in the Entertainment industry. We plan to make the next season of awards even bigger and more exciting in 2024. Rewarding the champions and outstanding celebrities is a driving force for IDPL to make more additions to the award categories for the Entertainment Industry.

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 was sponsored by Airtel and Honda Motorcycles (Special Partners), Amazon Pay and LLoyd (Associate Partners), IndusInd Bank (Banking Partner), and Canara and HSBC Life Insurance (Insurance Partner