IKI CHIC – An All New High Street Fashion Brand Is Launched In India

New Delhi : Additti Jain, a Pearl graduate, serial entrepreneur-cum-fashion enthusiast with a high taste of fashion has launched the high street fashion brand IKI CHIC. The brand has been conceived to cater to women between the age group of 16 and 45 years, with an aim to deliver latest and trendiest fashion to the Indian market in an affordable price range. IKI CHIC promises to bring up the latest trends in India in various categories for women. The tagline justifies the motto of the brand… Absolute Panache, which refers to a unique fashion statement. The products, ranging from tops & tees to active-wear & winter wear, are already available on the brand’s online store ikichic.com, launched on October 28, 2020.

Besides ensuring High Fashion and trendiest designs, other USPs of IKI CHIC include Fast Fashion First and premium quality at its best. Among the wide array of products are tops, tees, loungewear, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits and winter wear & much more in the pipeline ultimately aiming to provide a complete wardrobe for women. A high-end clothing range has also been launched alongside under the label of IKI PREMIUM COLLECTION, which comprises premium-quality & designs delivered at your doorstep. The idea is to feed up the market with international fashion trends and styles, with a vision to help every girl discover the style in them.

Additti Jain started her professional journey by helping her father in his clothing business. Following this, she got associated with the brand ‘Ant Audio’ and helped her husband with his business. The inspiration to launch IKI CHIC came to Additti during the Covid-induced lockdown as she was reading a book titled Iki Gai, which talked about the Japanese secret to a long and happy life, and finding a positive reason to discover oneself. She got the motivation to pursue her passion, eventually resulting in the inception of Iki Chic.

Speaking about the initiative, IKI CHIC founder Additti said, “IKI CHIC aspires to cater to all young & powerful Indian women who possess an international fashion taste. I knew I wanted to become a fashion designer at the age of 16 and in fact created my first collection at my father’s export house when I was just 20. With my brand, I wish to let all women own their style and wear it with confidence.”

A wide range of clothing has been launched by IKI CHIC on its online store https://www.ikichic.com/. With IKI CHIC you can stumble upon an elegant and classy range of women clothing, varying from affordable to premium price segments.