In a reality show – Indian Game Show, actor Rubina Dilaik shines in a designer cropped top and pants by Brand GG by Asha Gautam

Rubina Dilaik, winner of Big Boss 14, was spotted in a brocade cropped top and straight pants in Bharti’s reality program, Indian Game Show, in Mumbai, wearing clothing designed by Delhi based designer label GG by Asha Gautam. Like woven poetry in gold letters and tales to narrate the timelessness, this is a mandarin collar crop top with poet sleeves paired with straight pants giving a bold and scrumptious look to her.
Designer Gautam Gupta from Label Asha Gautam said This is a very special collection because we always wanted to use Indian weaves in a contemporary manner. This cotton brocade is a perfect blend of sheen and comfort complemented with style.