[In]Chorus- Strings Together: International String Musicians Brought Harmony to Delhi

New Delhi, April 23, 2022: As part of Bonjour India, [In]Chorus’ Strings Together performed at the India Habitat Centre’s Stein Auditorium, on April 22, 2022, 7:30 pm onwards. The music of Strings Together fuses the sounds of the African Kora, the Western guitar, and the Indian tabla to produce a melody influenced by the musical traditions of three continents. The Kora was played by Chérif Soumano from Mali while Shahnawaz Ahmed played the guitar and Shahbaaz Khan the tabla. The event was open and free for all.

Speaking about the performance by Strings Together, Mr. Stéphane Amalir, Director of Alliance Française New Delhi said, “These talented International artists spent an intense week’s residency harmonising, both musically and culturally, and the result was a moving musical journey as well as a reason for hope in turbulent times.”

[In]Chorus is a musical platform created by Alliance Française de Delhi for the promotion of promising young musicians of all genres, Indian, French and International, through residencies, concerts, meetings, and workshops.

Bonjour India, an artistic, cultural, educational, and literary initiative is a gift to People of India on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence by the Embassy of France and its cultural network in India, Institut français and Alliances Françaises. The initiative celebrates the partnership between India and France by providing easy access to French and Indian cultural dialogue. Bonjour India’s events aim to reach audiences of all ages and backgrounds and to lead to lively and friendly discussions.

Overall, Bonjour India covers 19 cities across the country, showcasing Indo-French expertise and collaboration in innovation, education, research, science and technology, arts and culture. This artistic, cultural, educational and social initiative is an Indo-French moment put together by the French cooperation network in India mainly comprising of the Embassy of France and its cultural service, the French Institute in India, the Alliance Française network and, the Consulates of France in collaboration with Indian Council for Cultural Relations, with support from various public and private partners.

The French Institute in India (Institut Français en Inde – IFI) is the educational, scientific and cultural department of the Embassy of France in India. It facilitates academic and scientific exchanges between higher institutes of learning and research, enables student mobility, and promotes the French language, and artistic and cultural partnerships. Cooperation between India and France takes place through a number of sectors: Arts & Culture, Books, Ideas, French Language & Education, the Study in France programme, Academic Partnerships, Science Technology, as well as Innovation and Multimedia. www.ifindia.in

The 14 Alliance Française centres across India are part of a worldwide network of associations founded more than 135 years ago, established in 133 countries and welcoming nearly 500,000 learners every year. Enrolling at an Alliance Française centre in India is an opportunity to learn the French language, discover France and explore the unique character, diversity, history, heritage and gastronomy of the country. Quality courses, a warm welcome, professionalism, innovative methods, cultural programmes, a friendly atmosphere – everything is in place to ensure that French learning becomes an unforgettable experience. www.afindia.org

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, these can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change. Starting operations in India, in the year 2000, Saint-Gobain is considered a strong Technology and Market Leader shaping the industry with wide range of advanced products and solutions with a unique Pan-India manufacturing footprint with plants in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Jhagadia, Gujarat & Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Today, our strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”, which responds to the shared ambition of all the women and men in the Group to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

BNP Paribas, which has been in India since 1860, has branches in key metros and offers the entire range of corporate and institutional banking products and services, covering flow banking (transaction banking), financing, hedging, global markets, derivatives and investments. The wholly owned subsidiary Sharekhan, provides personal investment services to individuals across 540+ cities. Further, Technology and Operations global delivery centers in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai support banking operations worldwide. BNP Paribas India Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, deploys BNP Paribas’ CSR efforts in critical areas including education, youth skilling, culture and environment.

