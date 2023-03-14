India Today Conclave 2023: The Biggest Gathering of Thought Leaders and Entertainment Icons to Discuss The India Moment

National, March 2023 – The India Today Conclave has once again raised the bar for thought leadership and intellectual discourse with its 20th edition, which is set to be the biggest and best yet. This year’s Conclave, themed “The India Moment”, is a powerhouse of ideas and will include insights from the entertainment industry’s biggest and best names.

The speaker lineup for the event is an incredible gathering of icons and visionaries, sure to inspire and enlighten audiences from all walks of life. From the international stage, Ram Charan, an actor who is winning hearts globally, will share his unique perspective on the Oscars, the power of cinema, and breaking geography with epic imaginations and dancing feet. Joining him will be Baba Jackson, India’s Best Dancer contestant, and the talented actor and model Janhvi Kapoor, talking about the power of hope, dreams, and youth.

Adding to the star-studded lineup will be Malaika Arora, a renowned personality in the entertainment industry, and Ajay Bijli, the visionary behind PVR Cinemas. Together with the cast of Netflix’s ‘Cla$$’, these luminaries from the entertainment industry will explore the theme of “The India Moment” and share their insights on the most pressing issues facing the industry today.

The India Today Conclave has long been regarded as the leading speakership summit by any media house in the country, and this year’s event is set to raise the bar even higher. With its incredible lineup of speakers, the Conclave will take place on 17th and 18th March 2023 with the promise to be a one-of-a-kind experience, showcasing the best and brightest from the entertainment industry, and drawing a diverse audience from across the country and beyond.