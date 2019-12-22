India’s youngest pianist gauri mishra peformed indian classical music at India Habitat Centre

New Delhi, 22nd December: Every one seen Gauri passion , Dedication and Commitment in “Live Piano Concert” performed by Award Winning Youngest Pianist of INDIA Gauri Mishra with With Shri Ramesh Chander Jain (Guitar), Shri Pradip Kumar Sarkar (Table), Shri Anup Kumar (Percussionist) & Hawaiin Guitar Recital By Shri Neel Ranjan Mukherjee With Tabla Maestro Ustad Akram Khan at one of the Prestigious Auditoriums “India Habitat Centre. Gauri gives the credit of this owner to her respected gurus Shri Ramesh Chander Jain and Shri Neel Ranjan Mukherjee.

This event was witnessed by many prominent personalities, Chief Guest was Padma Bhushan Dr. Uma Sharma (Kathak Exponent), Special Guest Mrs. Richa Anirudh (journalist), Pt M. R Sharma (Chairman, World Brahman Federation), Shri Manoj Kumar Tripathi (Director, Cabinet Secretariat), Mrs. Usha Binoja (Joint Director, Ministry Of Petroleum) and Shri Ramesh Awasthi (Chairman, National Media Club Member of Hindi Official Advisory Committee).

Gauri has always believed in doing various innovations and experiments with her music. This concert took the audience through a splendid journey from our very own ‘Indian Classical Music’ to the essence of ‘Bollywood Music’ through the admirable ‘Western Music’ to her own ‘Innovative Fusions. Some performances played by gauri are Raag Bageshree -Indian Classical, Main Title of Game Of Thrones – Western Music, Dream – Fusion And many more. All the performances are well appreciated by Chief Guest, Special Guest and Guest of honour. Audiance were mesmerized by seeing the performance of gauri mishra on different melodies.

Gauri has given many Solo Piano Performances at various prestigious auditoriums i.e. Mansa Star Award- Mumbai, National Museum New Delhi, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Govt. Of India, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (The Bharat – Incredible India) New Delhi, Assam association of culture, India Habitat Center New Delhi, Siri Fort auditorium New Delhi, Tata Power Distribution Auditorium, Manekshaw Air force Auditorium and many more in front of large audience.

She had also performed with International musician and musical association in India i.e. Korean Cultural Centre, Performed with Famous French Jazz Pianist Mr. Benjamin Barria, given a tribute to George Michel and performed many Ambassadors from all around the world.

She is learning Piano since the age of 4 and has broken world records by being the Youngest Piano Player at the age of 9, giving a solo performance in front of a huge audience and being judged by Officials of India Book of Records and multiple national as well as International Record organizations. The International Association of Educators for World Peace has also recognized her for her remarkable efforts (Affiliation-UNESCO, UNICEF and ECOSOC) .