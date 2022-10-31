Infiniti Mall Celebrates the Spirit of Diwali With Togetherness and Enthusiasm

Mumbai’s premier shopping, food & entertainment destination – Infiniti Mall had recently organized Fun Utsav, a Diwali celebration that brings people together to enjoy the festivities. During the auspicious season of Diwali, Infiniti Mall conducted fun activities and workshops for all their patrons reviving the community spirit after two years of hiatus. The celebrations kick-started from the Diwali weekend till the subsequent weekend, 21st – 30th October 2022.

Commencing the festive celebration with a Shubh-Labh-making workshop, followed by a Paper plate rangoli workshop, a Diwali greeting card making, and many more including a Diwali painting workshop for kids, the visitors at Infiniti Mall thoroughly enjoyed the creative sessions. Adding to the entertainment factor, multiple dance performances from different parts of the country were organized to make the celebrations more memorable and grand. The customers witnessed the Chhau dance from Odisha, Ghumar from Rajasthan, Bihu from Assam as well as Bharatanatyam from Tamil Nadu to name a few.

The mall was decorated with beautiful lights and decorations. The captivating dances that were held at the mall attracted more crowds and cheer. Visitors could partake in flavourful food and the experience was further enhanced by the free games organized by the mall.